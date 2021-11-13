2 year warranty
HL7581/00
3 step easy juicing
Turbo power motor
Turbo power motor supports maximum extraction of juice from even tough ingredients. This powerful motor supports continuous juicing of hard fruits and vegetables up to 1000Kgs* under conditions 1 minute juicing and 2 minutes cleaning time. Additionally, the motor is tested for 5 years life and gives advantage of locked rotor motor wattage up to 1600W.
Turbo power motor supports maximum extraction of juice from even tough ingredients. This powerful motor supports continuous juicing of hard fruits and vegetables up to 1000Kgs* under conditions 1 minute juicing and 2 minutes cleaning time. Additionally, the motor is tested for 5 years life and gives advantage of locked rotor motor wattage up to 1600W
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
13/11/2021
India
Philips employee
Great Features
[Employee of philipsglobal] Easy To Use & Excellent Performence Fatastic Product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7581/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2021-10-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7581/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2021-10-13
Rdx95
10/08/2021
India
Great Product
Very good and compact product.. loved it.. Easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7581/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7581/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Caryoga
09/03/2020
India
Quality is so cheap
I bought 7571/00 and later I realised that the quality and the performance is not upto the standards. I regret my my decision buying this! Company has to talk to offline dealers and make the return process Avilable in such cases! I don't know why Philips gave up the quality! One has to keep holding the Jars/Cap continuesly and design is equal to a basic machine avilable in the market! Then why to pay so much to this one!
Pros
Only Looks
Cons
Design, Performance
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7581/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2020-02-08
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7581/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2020-02-08
1 min juicing time and 2 min cleaning time, validated by external lab