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  • Super convenient, Super fresh
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  • Super convenient, Super fresh
  • Super convenient, Super fresh
  • Super convenient, Super fresh
  • Super convenient, Super fresh
  • Super convenient, Super fresh
  • Super convenient, Super fresh
  • Super convenient, Super fresh
  • Super convenient, Super fresh
  • Super convenient, Super fresh
  • Super convenient, Super fresh
  • Super convenient, Super fresh
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  • Super convenient, Super fresh
  • Super convenient, Super fresh
  • Super convenient, Super fresh
  • Super convenient, Super fresh
  • Super convenient, Super fresh
  • Super convenient, Super fresh
  • Super convenient, Super fresh
  • Super convenient, Super fresh
  • Super convenient, Super fresh
  • Super convenient, Super fresh

Viva CollectionJuicer Mixer Grinder

HL7580/00

4.2
| (31) Reviews
Super convenient, Super fresh
Juicing made easy in three steps! New Philips juicer removes the hassle of multiple locking and other attachments. The juicer is powered with 600W turbo power motor which supports juicing & blending of combination of fruits and vegetables.
See all benefits

Retention of antioxidants for 60 minutes*

Super convenient, Super fresh

  • 3 step easy juicing

  • Turbo power motor

  • Blend and carry sipper

continuous processing of even tough ingredients

continuous processing of even tough ingredients

The new and compact design and shape makes it user friendly while making it easy to store in the kitchen. Ergonomically designed body structure provides sturdy operation while grinding tough ingredients

Higher torque density motor support efficient juicing

Higher torque density motor support efficient juicing

Turbo power motor supports maximum extraction of juice from even tough ingredients. This powerful motor supports continuous juicing of hard fruits and vegetables up to 1000Kgs* under conditions 1 minute juicing and 2 minutes cleaning time. Additionally, the motor is tested for 5 years life and gives advantage of locked rotor motor wattage up to 1600W.

Powerful 600W motor tested for high endurance

Powerful 600W motor tested for high endurance

Turbo power motor supports maximum extraction of juice from even tough ingredients. This powerful motor supports continuous juicing of hard fruits and vegetables up to 1000Kgs* under conditions 1 minute juicing and 2 minutes cleaning time. Additionally, the motor is tested for 5 years life and gives advantage of locked rotor motor wattage up to 1600W

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

31

Reviews

3

14/04/2024

India

India

Verified buyer

Excellent feature that functions well

Fruit juice mostly; chutney used on a daily basis functions well.

Pros

All good

Cons

Not found yet

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7580/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2023-12-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7580/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2023-12-13

20/11/2023

India

India

Good quality. Recommend it for home use

Bought this juicer mixer grinder after a thorough research and found this to be a great investment. Great build quality and features. Comes with 4 jars which is fantastic and it covers almost everything that needs to be done for prepping the food. I cook frequently and this has helped in getting things done quickly and well. Trust Philips always.

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7580/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2022-10-20

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7580/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2022-10-20

20/11/2023

India

India

Fantastic Juicer!

Got this as a diwali gift by my sister-in-law. This is multiple uses in one appliance. Good thing winters are also coming. Made juices and they turned out fantastic!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7580/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2023-07-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7580/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2023-07-20

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