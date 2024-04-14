2 year warranty
HL7580/00
3 step easy juicing
Turbo power motor
Blend and carry sipper
The new and compact design and shape makes it user friendly while making it easy to store in the kitchen. Ergonomically designed body structure provides sturdy operation while grinding tough ingredients
Turbo power motor supports maximum extraction of juice from even tough ingredients. This powerful motor supports continuous juicing of hard fruits and vegetables up to 1000Kgs* under conditions 1 minute juicing and 2 minutes cleaning time. Additionally, the motor is tested for 5 years life and gives advantage of locked rotor motor wattage up to 1600W.
Turbo power motor supports maximum extraction of juice from even tough ingredients. This powerful motor supports continuous juicing of hard fruits and vegetables up to 1000Kgs* under conditions 1 minute juicing and 2 minutes cleaning time. Additionally, the motor is tested for 5 years life and gives advantage of locked rotor motor wattage up to 1600W
4.2
of 5
31
Reviews
hbhavsar007
14/04/2024
India
Verified buyer
Excellent feature that functions well
Fruit juice mostly; chutney used on a daily basis functions well.
Pros
All good
Cons
Not found yet
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7580/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2023-12-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7580/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2023-12-13
Here56
20/11/2023
India
Good quality. Recommend it for home use
Bought this juicer mixer grinder after a thorough research and found this to be a great investment. Great build quality and features. Comes with 4 jars which is fantastic and it covers almost everything that needs to be done for prepping the food. I cook frequently and this has helped in getting things done quickly and well. Trust Philips always.
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7580/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2022-10-20
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7580/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2022-10-20
Borlis
20/11/2023
India
Fantastic Juicer!
Got this as a diwali gift by my sister-in-law. This is multiple uses in one appliance. Good thing winters are also coming. Made juices and they turned out fantastic!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7580/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2023-07-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7580/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2023-07-20