2 year warranty
3 step easy juicing
Turbo power motor
Turbo power motor supports maximum extraction of juice from even tough ingredients. This powerful motor supports continuous juicing of hard fruits and vegetables up to 1000Kgs* under conditions 1 minute juicing and 2 minutes cleaning time. Additionally, the motor is tested for 5 years life and gives advantage of locked rotor motor wattage up to 1600W.
Turbo power motor supports maximum extraction of juice from even tough ingredients. This powerful motor supports continuous juicing of hard fruits and vegetables up to 1000Kgs* under conditions 1 minute juicing and 2 minutes cleaning time. Additionally, the motor is tested for 5 years life and gives advantage of locked rotor motor wattage up to 1600W
5.0
of 5
16
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Palpradeep
20/08/2020
India
Comfortable to use.
While using this it is comfortable comparison to other brands i have used before.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7578/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2020-04-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7578/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2020-04-20
Mujassim
20/08/2020
India
I love this product..perfect for me
I am really surprised when am see the results of grinding... The results as a powder.... And juicer results is very good.... M happy with this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7578/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2020-02-19
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7578/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2020-02-19
Nasruddin
20/08/2020
India
Great
Very helpfull product . With turbo power moter . I ll preferedit to others .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7578/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2019-07-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7578/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2019-07-19
1 min juicing time and 2 min cleaning time, validated by external lab