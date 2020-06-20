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  • More juice, less hassle
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  • More juice, less hassle
  • More juice, less hassle
  • More juice, less hassle
  • More juice, less hassle
  • More juice, less hassle
  • More juice, less hassle
  • More juice, less hassle
  • More juice, less hassle
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • More juice, less hassle
  • More juice, less hassle
  • More juice, less hassle
  • More juice, less hassle
  • More juice, less hassle
  • More juice, less hassle
  • More juice, less hassle

Discontinued

Viva CollectionJuicer

HL7577/00

4.7
| (16) Reviews
More juice, less hassle
Juicing made easy in three steps! New Philips juicer removes the hassle of multiple locking and other attachments. The juicer is powered with 600W turbo power motor which supports juicing of even tough fruits and vegetables.
See all benefits

Continuous juicing of 1000kgs of fruits*

More juice, less hassle

  • 3 step easy juicing

  • Turbo torque motor

Higher torque density motor support efficient juicing

Higher torque density motor support efficient juicing

Turbo power motor supports maximum extraction of juice from even tough ingredients. This powerful motor supports continuous juicing of hard fruits and vegetables up to 1000Kgs* under conditions 1 minute juicing and 2 minutes cleaning time. Additionally, the motor is tested for 5 years life and gives advantage of locked rotor motor wattage up to 1600W.

Powerful 600W motor tested for high endurance

Powerful 600W motor tested for high endurance

Turbo power motor supports maximum extraction of juice from even tough ingredients. This powerful motor supports continuous juicing of hard fruits and vegetables up to 1000Kgs* under conditions 1 minute juicing and 2 minutes cleaning time. Additionally, the motor is tested for 5 years life and gives advantage of locked rotor motor wattage up to 1600W

Speed settings for efficient juicing performance

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

16

Reviews

3
2

20/06/2020

India

India

The juicer is powered with 600W turbo power motor

The juicer is powered with 600W turbo power motor which supports juicing of even tough fruits and vegetables.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7577/00 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7577/00 Juicer

20/06/2020

India

India

The product has good feature .

The product has very good features and it is really easy to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7577/00 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7577/00 Juicer

17/06/2020

India

India

Amazing

Good to use very usefully i love this one very much

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7577/00 Juicer

Date of Use 2019-05-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7577/00 Juicer

Date of Use 2019-05-17

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Disclaimers

  1. 1 min juicing time and 2 min cleaning time, validated by external lab