2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL7577/00
3 step easy juicing
Turbo torque motor
Turbo power motor supports maximum extraction of juice from even tough ingredients. This powerful motor supports continuous juicing of hard fruits and vegetables up to 1000Kgs* under conditions 1 minute juicing and 2 minutes cleaning time. Additionally, the motor is tested for 5 years life and gives advantage of locked rotor motor wattage up to 1600W.
Turbo power motor supports maximum extraction of juice from even tough ingredients. This powerful motor supports continuous juicing of hard fruits and vegetables up to 1000Kgs* under conditions 1 minute juicing and 2 minutes cleaning time. Additionally, the motor is tested for 5 years life and gives advantage of locked rotor motor wattage up to 1600W
4.7
of 5
16
Reviews
vandanajogi
20/06/2020
India
The juicer is powered with 600W turbo power motor
The juicer is powered with 600W turbo power motor which supports juicing of even tough fruits and vegetables.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7577/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7577/00 Juicer
Deepanshujogi
20/06/2020
India
The product has good feature .
The product has very good features and it is really easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7577/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7577/00 Juicer
Himanshi12889
17/06/2020
India
Amazing
Good to use very usefully i love this one very much
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7577/00 Juicer
Date of Use 2019-05-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7577/00 Juicer
Date of Use 2019-05-17
1 min juicing time and 2 min cleaning time, validated by external lab