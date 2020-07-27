2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL7575/00
Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder offers exclusively designed 600 watt Torque X motor for maximum juicing and grinding performance. Specially designed sieve ensures maximum extraction of Juice from tough fruits and vegetables.
600W
2 jar
Celestial Blue/ Bright white
600W Torque X motor for Maximum Juicing, superior mixing and grinding performance
Specialised blades helps to cut even the toughtest ingredients and gives the finest paste and smoothest shakes and purees for daily cooking
For easy processing and quick blending of ingredients with less hassle for easy cleaning
1.1
of 5
7
Reviews
Annapoorna
27/07/2020
India
It’s good mixture but blade in this very poor
After purchase service I was from many days but no one response , I have got blade broken and I need new blade to be replace or need to buy only jar which I am unable to get
Pros
Need blade to be change
Cons
Or need to buy new Jar
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7575/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2020-01-27
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7575/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2020-01-27
Vj Jack
30/10/2024
India
This motor is heating up in few seconds
Please don't buy this mixer grinder machine at any cost no response, No repair and No replacement for this machine
Pros
Even after 5 months till now I haven't got repaired or replaced this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7575/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2024-09-30
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7575/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2024-09-30
Pandat
22/09/2020
India
Poor product
On second day of use it stopped working an I’m trying to reset it by pressing red button placed below the unit but when I unpress and switch it on unit will not work .
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7575/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2020-08-22
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7575/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2020-08-22