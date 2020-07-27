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  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding

Discontinued

Daily CollectionJuicer Mixer Grinder

HL7575/00

1.1

| (7) Reviews

Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding

Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder offers exclusively designed 600 watt Torque X motor for maximum juicing and grinding performance. Specially designed sieve ensures maximum extraction of Juice from tough fruits and vegetables.

See all benefits

with powerful 600 watt motor performance

Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding

  • 600W

  • 2 jar

  • Celestial Blue/ Bright white

Specially designed 600W Torque X mixer motor

Specially designed 600W Torque X mixer motor

600W Torque X motor for Maximum Juicing, superior mixing and grinding performance

Short-armed mixer blades for perfect mixing & blending

Short-armed mixer blades for perfect mixing & blending

Specialised blades helps to cut even the toughtest ingredients and gives the finest paste and smoothest shakes and purees for daily cooking

Safe food grade mixer jars for healthy living

Safe food grade mixer jars for healthy living

For easy processing and quick blending of ingredients with less hassle for easy cleaning

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.1

of 5

7

Reviews

5
4
3

27/07/2020

India

India

It’s good mixture but blade in this very poor

After purchase service I was from many days but no one response , I have got blade broken and I need new blade to be replace or need to buy only jar which I am unable to get

Pros

Need blade to be change

Cons

Or need to buy new Jar

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7575/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2020-01-27

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7575/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2020-01-27

30/10/2024

India

India

This motor is heating up in few seconds

Please don't buy this mixer grinder machine at any cost no response, No repair and No replacement for this machine

Pros

Even after 5 months till now I haven't got repaired or replaced this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7575/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2024-09-30

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7575/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2024-09-30

22/09/2020

India

India

Poor product

On second day of use it stopped working an I’m trying to reset it by pressing red button placed below the unit but when I unpress and switch it on unit will not work .

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7575/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2020-08-22

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7575/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2020-08-22

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