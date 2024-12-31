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  • More Variety, More Juicing
  • More Variety, More Juicing
  • More Variety, More Juicing
  • More Variety, More Juicing
  • More Variety, More Juicing
  • More Variety, More Juicing
  • More Variety, More Juicing
  • More Variety, More Juicing

Daily collectionJuicer

HL7566/00

1

| (2) Reviews

More Variety, More Juicing

Introducing the all new Philips Juicer which is powered with a 500W motor that helps you prepare a wide range of juices - Fruits, vegetables and herbs in quick time. The compact and colorful Juicer is sturdy and easy to assemble.

See all benefits

*24 hours of Continuous Juicing

More Variety, More Juicing

  • 500 W

  • Deep Azure

Powerful 500W motor

Powerful 500W motor

The new Juicer is powered with a 500W motor that helps in easy juicing of wide range of fruits, vegetables, herbs in quick time. It supports 24 hours of continuous juicing* with a condition of 45 seconds Juicing time and 2 minutes of cleaning time.

Unique cutter sieve for efficient juicing

Unique cutter sieve for efficient juicing

The specially designed sieve supports efficient juicing and filtering of seeds. It gives you maximum juice with minimum wastage.

Full Round chute for easy feeding

Full Round chute for easy feeding

The Juicer has a full round feeding tube which allows you to put bigger chunks of fruits and vegetables in one go and saves you from the hassle of cutting it into smaller chunks before feeding. This makes your juicing faster and effortless.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

2

Reviews

5
4
3
2

31/12/2024

India

India

A Defective product

Just purchased and observed plastic shield around the metalic mesh (which release/filter juice) is getting burnt while using it for the first time. Very bad experience.

This review was made for Daily collection HL7566/00 Juicer

Date of Use 2024-11-30

This review was made for Daily collection HL7566/00 Juicer

Date of Use 2024-11-30

09/06/2023

India

India

Harmful to use

Brought this and used it for 2 days , noticed plastic shield around the metalic mesh(which release/filter juice) is getting pealed-off which is shocking.Stopped using it immediately but not sure what damage caused by then.Reached out to Shop.support and CC , which is very poorly managed , will receive call only when we followup on email. Its been 3 months and nothing concrete happend. Utterly disappointed.

Pros

cheaper

Cons

Bad design , bad material , harmful to use

This review was made for Daily collection HL7566/00 Juicer

Date of Use 2023-05-08

This review was made for Daily collection HL7566/00 Juicer

Date of Use 2023-05-08

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