2 year warranty
HL7566/00
More Variety, More Juicing
Introducing the all new Philips Juicer which is powered with a 500W motor that helps you prepare a wide range of juices - Fruits, vegetables and herbs in quick time. The compact and colorful Juicer is sturdy and easy to assemble.
500 W
Deep Azure
The new Juicer is powered with a 500W motor that helps in easy juicing of wide range of fruits, vegetables, herbs in quick time. It supports 24 hours of continuous juicing* with a condition of 45 seconds Juicing time and 2 minutes of cleaning time.
The specially designed sieve supports efficient juicing and filtering of seeds. It gives you maximum juice with minimum wastage.
The Juicer has a full round feeding tube which allows you to put bigger chunks of fruits and vegetables in one go and saves you from the hassle of cutting it into smaller chunks before feeding. This makes your juicing faster and effortless.
1.0
of 5
2
Reviews
ioiuy
31/12/2024
India
A Defective product
Just purchased and observed plastic shield around the metalic mesh (which release/filter juice) is getting burnt while using it for the first time. Very bad experience.
This review was made for Daily collection HL7566/00 Juicer
Date of Use 2024-11-30
This review was made for Daily collection HL7566/00 Juicer
Date of Use 2024-11-30
Dondeti
09/06/2023
India
Harmful to use
Brought this and used it for 2 days , noticed plastic shield around the metalic mesh(which release/filter juice) is getting pealed-off which is shocking.Stopped using it immediately but not sure what damage caused by then.Reached out to Shop.support and CC , which is very poorly managed , will receive call only when we followup on email. Its been 3 months and nothing concrete happend. Utterly disappointed.
Pros
cheaper
Cons
Bad design , bad material , harmful to use
This review was made for Daily collection HL7566/00 Juicer
Date of Use 2023-05-08
This review was made for Daily collection HL7566/00 Juicer
Date of Use 2023-05-08