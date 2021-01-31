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  • Mixer makes Tasty food made swifter & faster
  • Mixer makes Tasty food made swifter & faster
  • Mixer makes Tasty food made swifter & faster
  • Mixer makes Tasty food made swifter & faster
  • Mixer makes Tasty food made swifter & faster
  • Mixer makes Tasty food made swifter & faster
  • Mixer makes Tasty food made swifter & faster
  • Mixer makes Tasty food made swifter & faster
  • Mixer makes Tasty food made swifter & faster
  • Mixer makes Tasty food made swifter & faster
  • Mixer makes Tasty food made swifter & faster
  • Mixer makes Tasty food made swifter & faster

Discontinued

Daily CollectionMixer Grinder

HL7510/00

3.1

| (10) Reviews

Mixer makes Tasty food made swifter & faster

Mixer grinder for a robust mixing grinding performance. Mixing Grinding like never before. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals made from using it in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides uniform texture.

See all benefits

Compact yet powerful mixing grinding

Mixer makes Tasty food made swifter & faster

  • Power Packed Performance

  • Stable and safe operations

Lift and grind blades ensure consistent grinding

Lift and grind blades ensure consistent grinding

Mixer's Reverse Quadra Flow jars prevents sticking to walls. Mixing Grinding like never before. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides clean grinding and is easy to clean .

Compact body which fits in your kitchen

Ergonomically designed handles for better gripping.

Robust ABS body to withstand heavy applications

Auto cut off for overload protection.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

10

Reviews

31/01/2021

India

India

Verified buyer

Excellent product from Philips GREAT

Excellent service provid by philips Nice and cool product

Pros

SURAJ KUMAR

Cons

9571741230

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7510/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2019-01-31

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7510/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2019-01-31

25/12/2020

India

India

Excellent product from Philips GREAT

Excellent service provid by philips Great combinations

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7510/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2018-12-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7510/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2018-12-25

23/07/2019

India

India

Good product

It is little bit noisy but it is overall good product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7510/00 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7510/00 Mixer Grinder

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