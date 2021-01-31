2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL7510/00
Mixer makes Tasty food made swifter & faster
Mixer grinder for a robust mixing grinding performance. Mixing Grinding like never before. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals made from using it in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides uniform texture.
Power Packed Performance
Stable and safe operations
Mixer's Reverse Quadra Flow jars prevents sticking to walls. Mixing Grinding like never before. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides clean grinding and is easy to clean .
Ergonomically designed handles for better gripping.
Auto cut off for overload protection.
3.1
of 5
10
Reviews
KHUSHI9498
31/01/2021
India
Verified buyer
Excellent product from Philips GREAT
Excellent service provid by philips Nice and cool product
Pros
SURAJ KUMAR
Cons
9571741230
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7510/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2019-01-31
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7510/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2019-01-31
INDRAJEET THAKUR
25/12/2020
India
Excellent product from Philips GREAT
Excellent service provid by philips Great combinations
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7510/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2018-12-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7510/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2018-12-25
PrinceVerma321
23/07/2019
India
Good product
It is little bit noisy but it is overall good product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7510/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7510/00 Mixer Grinder