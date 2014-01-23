2 year warranty
Discontinued
Superior performance and enviable style
Presenting Philips mixer grinder with 600W power which gives wonderfully smooth results in seconds and also enhances the beauty of your kitchen with its chocolate color. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy.
600 W
3 jars
4.3
of 5
20
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
pulkit
23/01/2014
India
Nice grinder
I can grind all kind of masala with easy & also make nice chutney... it has an excellent grinding strength & also is easy to use & handle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL1646/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL1646/00 Mixer Grinder
RahulDesai
09/01/2014
India
Excellent Quality
We had used this product since last 10 years, The quality of the product is excellent.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL1646/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL1646/00 Mixer Grinder
neena2309
27/12/2013
India
very good product in the kitchen
very good product in the kitchen, makes the work soon and easy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL1646/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL1646/00 Mixer Grinder