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  • Superior performance and enviable style
  • Superior performance and enviable style

Discontinued

Viva CollectionMixer Grinder

HL1646/00

4.3

| (20) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Superior performance and enviable style

Presenting Philips mixer grinder with 600W power which gives wonderfully smooth results in seconds and also enhances the beauty of your kitchen with its chocolate color. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy.

See all benefits

Cooking made easy and elegant

Superior performance and enviable style

  • 600 W

  • 3 jars

Powerful 600 W motor

Powerful 600 W motor

SS Jars with flow breakers for better grinding

Turbovent for effective motor cooling

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

20

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

2

23/01/2014

India

India

Nice grinder

I can grind all kind of masala with easy & also make nice chutney... it has an excellent grinding strength & also is easy to use & handle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL1646/00 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL1646/00 Mixer Grinder

09/01/2014

India

India

Excellent Quality

We had used this product since last 10 years, The quality of the product is excellent.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL1646/00 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL1646/00 Mixer Grinder

27/12/2013

India

India

very good product in the kitchen

very good product in the kitchen, makes the work soon and easy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL1646/00 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL1646/00 Mixer Grinder

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