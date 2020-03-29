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  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy

Discontinued

Daily CollectionJuicer Mixer Grinder

HL1632/00

3.4

| (90) Reviews

Healthy juice made easy

The Philips all-in-one juicing, mixing and grinding solution delivers maximum juice output with super processing performance. This juicer mixer grinder with 500 watt of power makes preparing healthy and delicious meals, surprisingly easy!

See all benefits

With reverse spiral sieve

Healthy juice made easy

  • 3 jar 500W

  • Blue

  • With Extra Jar

Blender jar with filter for soft fruits

Centrifugal juicer for hard fruits

Compact design for less storage space

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

90

Reviews

29/03/2020

India

India

Verified buyer

Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder HL1632/00 3 jar 500W

Best product. Velue of money. Diamond at low price. Kitchen King.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1632/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2018-03-28

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1632/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2018-03-28

26/04/2018

India

India

Question

Can o get d only jars of mixer of juicer grinder module no. HL1632/00.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1632/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1632/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

26/04/2016

India

India

Verified buyer

Justwhat i wanted

Extremely easy to use and helpful. used if for Juice, girding and shakes. easy process to handle cleaning is easy. Happy to choose this product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1632/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1632/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

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