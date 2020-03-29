2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL1632/00
Healthy juice made easy
The Philips all-in-one juicing, mixing and grinding solution delivers maximum juice output with super processing performance. This juicer mixer grinder with 500 watt of power makes preparing healthy and delicious meals, surprisingly easy!
3 jar 500W
Blue
With Extra Jar
3.4
of 5
90
Reviews
jairajft
29/03/2020
India
Verified buyer
Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder HL1632/00 3 jar 500W
Best product. Velue of money. Diamond at low price. Kitchen King.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1632/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2018-03-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1632/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2018-03-28
Fatyus25
26/04/2018
India
Question
Can o get d only jars of mixer of juicer grinder module no. HL1632/00.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1632/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1632/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Yusuf25
26/04/2016
India
Verified buyer
Justwhat i wanted
Extremely easy to use and helpful. used if for Juice, girding and shakes. easy process to handle cleaning is easy. Happy to choose this product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1632/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1632/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder