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  • Healthy juice made easy
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  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
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  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy

Daily CollectionJuicer

HL1631/02

3.4
| (28) Reviews
Healthy juice made easy
The Philips superior juice extraction solution that delivers maximum juice output. This juice extractor with 500 watt of power makes preparing healthy and delicious juice, surprisingly easy.
See all benefits

With reverse spiral sieve

Healthy juice made easy

  • 500 W

  • Blue

Compact design for less storage space

Easy to pour and store in separate chamber with spout

Fruit filter for seeds and skin separation

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

28

Reviews

04/02/2014

India

India

Happily using this for more than 2 years

I have been using this product for more than 2 years and am very happy with its performance. It has an attractive design and is also light weight and gets assembled and de-assembled very easily. The best thing is that the price of this product is also within the range of a common-man. I would recommend this product and would like to say that it is "one-time" investment.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/02 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/02 Juicer

18/12/2013

India

India

BEST JUICER AT THIS PRICE

I bought this juicer two years back I am using it since then it is best juicer I did not face any trouble while using this juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/02 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/02 Juicer

17/12/2013

India

India

This is the best juicer available in market

This juicer is an excellent product from PHILIPS. Extracting juice using this device is a child's play. i am able to extract carrot juice also a feature which is not possible with other juicers. it is a value for money producr.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/02 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/02 Juicer

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