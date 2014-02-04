2 year warranty
HL1631/02
500 W
Blue
3.4
of 5
28
Reviews
faizahmed
04/02/2014
India
Happily using this for more than 2 years
I have been using this product for more than 2 years and am very happy with its performance. It has an attractive design and is also light weight and gets assembled and de-assembled very easily. The best thing is that the price of this product is also within the range of a common-man. I would recommend this product and would like to say that it is "one-time" investment.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/02 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/02 Juicer
namita64
18/12/2013
India
BEST JUICER AT THIS PRICE
I bought this juicer two years back I am using it since then it is best juicer I did not face any trouble while using this juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/02 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/02 Juicer
deepu15
17/12/2013
India
This is the best juicer available in market
This juicer is an excellent product from PHILIPS. Extracting juice using this device is a child's play. i am able to extract carrot juice also a feature which is not possible with other juicers. it is a value for money producr.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/02 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/02 Juicer