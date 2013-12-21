2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great results, minimum effort
This Philips iron has light weight, and effective performance saves your effort and gives you the great results.
The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
1000 Watt enables faster heating and uniform heat distribution.
Awards
4.5
of 5
17
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Vishal1288
21/12/2013
India
Very good product. totally utilisation of money spent
It is a very good iron. light weight. tough bottom coating. Good wire quality. Lenght of wire is sufficient. Different mode of ironing. And it saves energy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HI108/28 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HI108/28 Dry iron
radhua92
19/12/2013
India
works great!!automatic cut off when you leave your iron unattended.cools off within a v less time after u switch off the mains so you no worries.
had got it months back ever since i find it v useful jst on,set the temperature according to material of your clothes n its ready to use!!!and u dnt have to worry after u are done normally we warn our kids saying that iron was jst used better be carefully but this iron cools off in no time once used and can be easilly put in place.it comes with a warrnty card.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HI108/28 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HI108/28 Dry iron
Cherry27
19/12/2013
India
Best product to be used
I have been using this product for long time now. Its light weight and saves my time as I am working professional.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HI108/28 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HI108/28 Dry iron