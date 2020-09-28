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  • Joyful Effortless Cooking
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  • Joyful Effortless Cooking
  • Joyful Effortless Cooking
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Joyful Effortless Cooking

Discontinued

Daily CollectionInduction cooker

HD4929/00

4.1
| (40) Reviews | 86% recommend this product
Joyful Effortless Cooking
Electromagnetic induction technology ensures high heating efficiency, cooks food faster than a gas stove. Seals nutrition into the food and prevents vitamin loss.
See all benefits

Indian cooking made easy with preset menus

Joyful Effortless Cooking

  • Press button

  • 2100 W

Programmed for Indian cooking

Programmed for Indian cooking

Programmed for Indian cooking

upto 2100W for fast cooking

upto 2100W for fast cooking

upto 2100W for fast cooking

Touch start for ease of use

Touch start for ease of use

Touch start for ease of use

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.1

of 5

40

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

28/09/2020

India

India

Verified buyer

the product is good and easy to operate

Philips is known for its quality product and for every need in electronics philips is on top

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4929/00 Induction cooker

Date of Use 2018-09-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4929/00 Induction cooker

Date of Use 2018-09-27

23/09/2020

India

India

Verified buyer

HD4929/00 has the potential to replace cooking gas

Very handy kitchen aid. Cooks fast, customization is a great feature. Excellent design. Improvement needed in the sealing between the control panel and the heating area. Thanks, Sonal

Pros

Compact and Quick

Cons

sealing between the control panel and the heating area

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4929/00 Induction cooker

Date of Use 2019-08-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4929/00 Induction cooker

Date of Use 2019-08-22

27/08/2018

India

India

One of robust product by philips

Thank you philips for manufacturing such a nice product. I am using it since last 3 years very roughly. But it didn't produced a single problem till the date. Very happy with the product. I wish you all the best in future as well. Please keep it up.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4929/00 Induction cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4929/00 Induction cooker

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