2 year warranty
Discontinued
Press button
2100 W
Programmed for Indian cooking
upto 2100W for fast cooking
Touch start for ease of use
4.1
of 5
40
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Mahesh B
28/09/2020
India
Verified buyer
the product is good and easy to operate
Philips is known for its quality product and for every need in electronics philips is on top
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4929/00 Induction cooker
Date of Use 2018-09-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4929/00 Induction cooker
Date of Use 2018-09-27
SonalShome
23/09/2020
India
Verified buyer
HD4929/00 has the potential to replace cooking gas
Very handy kitchen aid. Cooks fast, customization is a great feature. Excellent design. Improvement needed in the sealing between the control panel and the heating area. Thanks, Sonal
Pros
Compact and Quick
Cons
sealing between the control panel and the heating area
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4929/00 Induction cooker
Date of Use 2019-08-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4929/00 Induction cooker
Date of Use 2019-08-22
sachint14
27/08/2018
India
One of robust product by philips
Thank you philips for manufacturing such a nice product. I am using it since last 3 years very roughly. But it didn't produced a single problem till the date. Very happy with the product. I wish you all the best in future as well. Please keep it up.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4929/00 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4929/00 Induction cooker