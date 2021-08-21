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  • Joyful Effortless Cooking
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  • Joyful Effortless Cooking
  • Joyful Effortless Cooking
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  • Joyful Effortless Cooking

Discontinued

Daily CollectionInduction cooker

HD4928/00

4.3
| (111) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
Joyful Effortless Cooking
Electromagnetic induction technology ensures high heating efficiency, cooks food faster than a gas stove. Seals nutrition into the food and prevents vitamin loss.
See all benefits

Modern design with preset menus for Indian cooking

Joyful Effortless Cooking

  • Press button

  • 2100 W

0 to 3 hours time setting

0 to 3 hours time setting

0 to 3 hours time setting

Programmed for Indian cooking

Programmed for Indian cooking

Programmed for Indian cooking

Touch start for ease of use

Touch start for ease of use

Touch start for ease of use

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.3

of 5

111

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

3

21/08/2021

India

India

Verified buyer

Product matching the good name of Philips Brand

Good product. Simple use features. When technical fault arose, good back-up, support and replacement to inside item by Philips Customer Care.

Pros

Excellent looking. Easy to use. Service by Philips.

Cons

When in use Vessel should not go forward beyond the marked line to damage the plastic part.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4928/00 Induction cooker

Date of Use 2021-02-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4928/00 Induction cooker

Date of Use 2021-02-21

15/11/2020

India

India

Verified buyer

Excellent Product and worth for money

Good excellent product.I have been using the product without any problems

Pros

One of the best product in induction

Cons

Still now not come across any Cons

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4928/00 Induction cooker

Date of Use 2020-10-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4928/00 Induction cooker

Date of Use 2020-10-15

06/03/2018

India

India

Verified buyer

Excellent product.

Excellent product. No problem. Recently a small lizard shorted PCB and replaced. One suggestion is to reduce air ventilation size, just by redividing, or by finding a new way, so that insects are not able to enter.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4928/00 Induction cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4928/00 Induction cooker

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