2 year warranty
Discontinued
Press button
2100 W
0 to 3 hours time setting
Programmed for Indian cooking
Touch start for ease of use
4.3
of 5
111
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
J N Jadeja
21/08/2021
India
Verified buyer
Product matching the good name of Philips Brand
Good product. Simple use features. When technical fault arose, good back-up, support and replacement to inside item by Philips Customer Care.
Pros
Excellent looking. Easy to use. Service by Philips.
Cons
When in use Vessel should not go forward beyond the marked line to damage the plastic part.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4928/00 Induction cooker
Date of Use 2021-02-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4928/00 Induction cooker
Date of Use 2021-02-21
15/11/2020
India
Verified buyer
Excellent Product and worth for money
Good excellent product.I have been using the product without any problems
Pros
One of the best product in induction
Cons
Still now not come across any Cons
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4928/00 Induction cooker
Date of Use 2020-10-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4928/00 Induction cooker
Date of Use 2020-10-15
Jofokos
06/03/2018
India
Verified buyer
Excellent product.
Excellent product. No problem. Recently a small lizard shorted PCB and replaced. One suggestion is to reduce air ventilation size, just by redividing, or by finding a new way, so that insects are not able to enter.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4928/00 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4928/00 Induction cooker