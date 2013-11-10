2 year warranty
Discontinued
10 menus
10 power with touch sensor
red
Induction Cooker technique enables you to make the tastiest food. Enjoy delicious meals in a healthy and fast way. The induction cooker provides ease of use and is easy to clean!
4.5
of 5
32
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
TARAKRISHNA
10/11/2013
India
No GAS : ( NO WORRIES : )
Im very happy after taking this product!! we can prepare food just in few minutes I got married and taken this products for few months but now I donot want to buy gas as my wife loves to cook the food with touch sensors but only thing we should buy all induction based vessels till now no probs with usage ....Thanks to Philips technical Team : )
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4909/00 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4909/00 Induction cooker
Subhajyoti007
06/11/2013
India
Awesome Product
The induction cook top is very nice and work very fine at this price.....
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4909/00 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4909/00 Induction cooker
Sunn99in
10/10/2013
India
Very nice Product with Touch
Amazing its very best .....i love it works perfectly..... Buy it you wont regret........
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4909/00 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4909/00 Induction cooker