2 year warranty
Discontinued
6 menus
8 power with touch button
red
Induction Cooker technique enables you to make the tastiest food. Enjoy delicious meals in a healthy and fast way. The induction cooker provides ease of use and is easy to clean!
4.1
of 5
18
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Dilipkumar
04/09/2013
India
The best product I ever had
I am using this stove for past ten months. The ultimate test was carried out during May, June & July 2013. My family moved out of Chennai and we did not get our LPG connection for the above months. We were fully depended on this machine from morning to night and all our day to day cooking was done on this machine. Approx we were using this for 5 hours a day. We were worried about the electricity bill, but to our surprise we found it to very nominal (compare to LPG gas). Thanks to Philips for this marvel's machine. Regards, D.DILIPKUMAR
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4908/00 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4908/00 Induction cooker
sansuj
03/09/2013
India
more than expected
my kitchen experiance is wonderfull with this product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4908/00 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4908/00 Induction cooker
Rubin
01/09/2013
India
Looks good, Works Great..
Its easy to use and works great. Using it from many months no problem faced yet. Reliable product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4908/00 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4908/00 Induction cooker