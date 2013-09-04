ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Joyful Effortless Cooking
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Joyful Effortless Cooking
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72

Discontinued

Induction cooker

HD4908/00

4.1
| (18) Reviews | 89% recommend this product
Joyful Effortless Cooking
Improves cooking experience with advanced heating technology, simple panel design and intuitive control
See all benefits

Safe , easy and healthy meals

Joyful Effortless Cooking

  • 6 menus

  • 8 power with touch button

  • red

1 to 180 mins cooking time settings

Induction Cooker with high power

Induction Cooker technique enables you to make the tastiest food. Enjoy delicious meals in a healthy and fast way. The induction cooker provides ease of use and is easy to clean!

6 pre-set menus suitable for different recipes

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

18

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

2

04/09/2013

India

India

The best product I ever had

I am using this stove for past ten months. The ultimate test was carried out during May, June & July 2013. My family moved out of Chennai and we did not get our LPG connection for the above months. We were fully depended on this machine from morning to night and all our day to day cooking was done on this machine. Approx we were using this for 5 hours a day. We were worried about the electricity bill, but to our surprise we found it to very nominal (compare to LPG gas). Thanks to Philips for this marvel's machine. Regards, D.DILIPKUMAR

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4908/00 Induction cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4908/00 Induction cooker

03/09/2013

India

India

more than expected

my kitchen experiance is wonderfull with this product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4908/00 Induction cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4908/00 Induction cooker

01/09/2013

India

India

Looks good, Works Great..

Its easy to use and works great. Using it from many months no problem faced yet. Reliable product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4908/00 Induction cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4908/00 Induction cooker

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration