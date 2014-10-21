2 year warranty
Discontinued
6 menus
8 power with touch button
red
Shows power level and cooking time
The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.
Safe to cook when children is around
4.7
of 5
15
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Rudey
21/10/2014
India
Fanstastic Product
I have used this product for a long time now and compared to other peers it is the product with most ease of use and user-friendly approach.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4907/00 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4907/00 Induction cooker
Rameshmir
02/09/2013
India
Excellent
Good product. Service?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4907/00 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4907/00 Induction cooker
Champonline
01/09/2013
India
Excellent induction cook top
Philips Induction cooker HD4907 is an excellent product. Its easy to use very rough and tough. I have been using since last 5 months without any problem.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4907/00 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4907/00 Induction cooker