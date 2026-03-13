ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Daily Collection Toaster

Discontinued

Support

Daily CollectionToaster

HD4825/01

Daily Collection Toaster

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport Philips Daily Collection Toaster

  • PDF file, 230.1 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD4825/01

  • ZIP file, 1.8 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting