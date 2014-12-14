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2 year warranty
Daily Collection Toaster
Discontinued
HD4825/01
Metal
Compact
Extended heating platform for a more even browning of toast.
Defrost and toast bread straight from frozen.
Variable browning control for individual preference.
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