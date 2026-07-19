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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Toaster
Discontinued
Support
HD4823/28
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Enjoy great toast every time with this compact toaster. Comes with adjustable browning control to toast the way you want it. Features integrated bun warming rack for warming buns and croissants.
All (2)
What browning settings should I use with my Philips Toaster?
Can I warm buns or croissants using my Philips toaster?
Bread gets stuck in my Philips Toaster
My Philips toaster will not switch on
I cannot take the bread out of my Philips toaster
The lever of my Philips Toaster does not stay down
My Philips Toaster smells during first time use
Contacting Philips
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