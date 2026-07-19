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2 year warranty

All series

Toaster

Discontinued

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Toaster

HD4823/28

Toaster

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Enjoy great toast every time with this compact toaster. Comes with adjustable browning control to toast the way you want it. Features integrated bun warming rack for warming buns and croissants.

  • PDF file
  • 19 July 2026

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