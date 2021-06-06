2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4823/28
2 slot
Compact
White blue
The Philips toaster saves space on your countertop thanks to its compact design.
800 W heating power for quick results
Variable brownign control for individual preference, providing the toast the way you want it
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Geetanjali Sethi
06/06/2021
India
Verified buyer
Pathetic product.
Pathetic product. PCB not working. Company not getting it resolved. It appears Phillips has completely downgraded.
This review was made for HD4823/28 Toaster
Date of Use 2019-06-06
This review was made for HD4823/28 Toaster
Date of Use 2019-06-06