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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Rice cooker
Discontinued
Support
HD4715/60
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User Manual Philips Rice cooker - English
Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. Philips' automatic rice cooking programs preserve the freshness and nutrients in every bowl of rice.
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