2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4715/60
10 cups
Rice cooking and keep warm conveniently
One press button to control cook or keep warm, with clear light on the panel to show cooking status
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
ashokvoleti
17/10/2013
India
best buy
you will get your money worth.great design and easy usage u will feel good by using this.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4715/60 Rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4715/60 Rice cooker