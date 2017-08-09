2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4711/60
Conventional
6 cups
Rice cooking and keep warm conveniently
One press button to control cook or keep warm, with clear light on the panel to show cooking status
3.5
of 5
4
Reviews
YusBi
09/08/2017
India
Verified buyer
Rice Cooker
Excellent Rice Cooker. Recommend it for Indian households
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4711/60 Rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4711/60 Rice cooker
MrsFife
22/08/2012
India
Verified buyer
Good for rice; Not for combined rice and steaming
I'm overall happy with the Rice Cooker. It does what it is supposed to and looks good on the counter. As the electric cord is detachable, it is convenient to store. I was excited to see there was a steamer dish included, since my older cooker didn't have one. However, I've now realised the steamer is not optimal for use while cooking rice, since the cooked rice tends to rise and become mixed with whatever is being steamed, through the holes. And this was with the minimum 1 cup of rice. Obviously, I cannot both cook rice and steam something at the same time. I'd like to be able to do that. I'd also like to have a recipe book enclosed rather than having to search the website each time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4711/60 Rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4711/60 Rice cooker
Vinaydon
06/07/2012
India
It is best to prepare Rice, Rice with Vegetables..
Overall it is good, but i have one problem with the automatic switch. Its automatic switch has a (auto time) to switch from "Cook" Mode to "Warm" mode but it is not working after one month use. For same i contacted to the Philips Service Center.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4711/60 Rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4711/60 Rice cooker