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  • Crystal clear
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Discontinued

Aluminium CollectionKettle

HD4690/00

4.6
| (8) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Crystal clear
Aluminium kettle with scratchproof and fingerprint-free housing. Advanced filter system keeps scale flakes from ending up in your drink and your kettle clean. An elegant blue light ring illuminates the base once the kettle is switched on.
See all benefits

Best durable anti-scale filter on the market

Crystal clear

  • 1.5 L 2400 W

  • Blue light base

  • Aluminium

  • Spring lid

Light ring illuminates once the kettle is switched on

Light ring illuminates once the kettle is switched on

Blue light ring illuminates the base of the kettle, giving it an even more distinguished look and clear indication whether the kettle is switched on.

Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

Ergonomic handle comfortably fitting any hand

Ergonomic handle comfortably fitting any hand

Ergonomic handle comfortably fitting any hand, for an easy grip.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

8

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

18/12/2013

India

India

Instant Tea ready everytime

Best qaulity offer ever in best price. Just think for Tea and Tea ready

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD4690/00 Kettle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD4690/00 Kettle

18/12/2013

India

India

well built kettle that does its job perfectly

I have had this kettle for about four months now and it's the best in I've ever owned. The build quality is excellent, It's a well balanced kettle very comfortable to hold, and Energy efficient.Easy to open and very comfortable to hold and pour. If you're looking for a kettle, this will do you nicely.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD4690/00 Kettle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD4690/00 Kettle

17/12/2013

India

India

this product has really cool features

sir, i m freely using this product since last four years. and i can tell proudly that i have choosed one of the great brand and product with unique and best features.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD4690/00 Kettle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD4690/00 Kettle

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