2 year warranty
Discontinued
1.5 L 2400 W
Blue light base
Aluminium
Spring lid
Blue light ring illuminates the base of the kettle, giving it an even more distinguished look and clear indication whether the kettle is switched on.
Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
Ergonomic handle comfortably fitting any hand, for an easy grip.
4.6
of 5
8
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Sachin14
18/12/2013
India
Instant Tea ready everytime
Best qaulity offer ever in best price. Just think for Tea and Tea ready
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD4690/00 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD4690/00 Kettle
bhartidevi
18/12/2013
India
well built kettle that does its job perfectly
I have had this kettle for about four months now and it's the best in I've ever owned. The build quality is excellent, It's a well balanced kettle very comfortable to hold, and Energy efficient.Easy to open and very comfortable to hold and pour. If you're looking for a kettle, this will do you nicely.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD4690/00 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD4690/00 Kettle
yogi367
17/12/2013
India
this product has really cool features
sir, i m freely using this product since last four years. and i can tell proudly that i have choosed one of the great brand and product with unique and best features.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD4690/00 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD4690/00 Kettle