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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Travel iron Travel iron GC650/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Travel iron Travel iron GC650/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Travel iron Travel iron GC650/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Travel iron Travel iron GC650/02
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Travel iron Travel iron GC650/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Travel iron Travel iron GC650/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Travel iron Travel iron GC650/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Travel iron Travel iron GC650/02

Discontinued

Travel ironTravel iron

GC650/02

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Power with precision

This incredibly compact and perfectly designed iron gives you great results wherever you are. Thanks to its powerful steam and unique ergonomic grip, removing creases is just as effective and effortless as when you use your regular iron.

See all benefits

Professional results on the go!

Power with precision

  • Steam 6g/min;45g steam boost

  • Non-stick soleplate

  • 800 Watts

Steam boost helps to easily remove stubborn creases

Steam boost helps to easily remove stubborn creases

Steam boost helps to easily remove the most stubborn creases.

Carry pouch to have your iron on the go

Carry pouch to have your iron on the go

Carry pouch to take your travel iron wherever you want to.

The iron is suitable for use with tap water

The iron is suitable for use with tap water

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

08/02/2026

India

India

It gets the job done on the go and How !

Excellent product .Have had it since 2012....still going strong, Wished to buy another one for daughter .Un fortunately haven't found anything as good as this model... Please get it back in the market .It is such value for money product

Pros

Works as good as the bigger iron

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Travel iron GC650/02 Travel iron

Date of Use 2024-02-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Travel iron GC650/02 Travel iron

Date of Use 2024-02-07

19/07/2017

India

India

I like this product

want to buy this product, its very good to carry while travelling.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Travel iron GC650/02 Travel iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Travel iron GC650/02 Travel iron

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