2 year warranty
Discontinued
Power with precision
This incredibly compact and perfectly designed iron gives you great results wherever you are. Thanks to its powerful steam and unique ergonomic grip, removing creases is just as effective and effortless as when you use your regular iron.
Steam 6g/min;45g steam boost
Non-stick soleplate
800 Watts
Steam boost helps to easily remove the most stubborn creases.
Carry pouch to take your travel iron wherever you want to.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Go to parts and accessories
Awards
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
JoBenz
08/02/2026
India
It gets the job done on the go and How !
Excellent product .Have had it since 2012....still going strong, Wished to buy another one for daughter .Un fortunately haven't found anything as good as this model... Please get it back in the market .It is such value for money product
Pros
Works as good as the bigger iron
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Travel iron GC650/02 Travel iron
Date of Use 2024-02-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Travel iron GC650/02 Travel iron
Date of Use 2024-02-07
nibedita
19/07/2017
India
I like this product
want to buy this product, its very good to carry while travelling.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Travel iron GC650/02 Travel iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Travel iron GC650/02 Travel iron