2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC514/40
1600W, 32g/min
3 steam settings
1.6L Detachable tank
This EasyTouch Plus steamer is equipped with 25% larger steam plate* compared to the predecessor models. This allows you to cover more fabric area in one stroke and therefore you can be more efficient in steaming your garment.
Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of fabric.
Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.
Awards
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Mohit17
24/04/2020
India
Very good iron for horizontally
I am very happy after buy it . It is very effective product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC514/40 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC514/40 Garment Steamer
Sravanthi
26/08/2019
India
Verified buyer
Philip's steam iron
Cotton clothes will not get iron with this iron & if iron other type of clothes getting wet with the steam so again we have to dry it.
This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC514/40 Garment Steamer
This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC514/40 Garment Steamer
Compared to the predessesor model GC506