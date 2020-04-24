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2 year warranty

  • Easy crease removal every day
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  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
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  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day

Discontinued

EasyTouch PlusGarment Steamer

GC514/40

3
| (2) Reviews

1 award

Easy crease removal every day
Philips EasyTouch Plus garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. With a wide range of essential steaming solutions, it is a perfect appliance for quick touch-ups, delicate and difficult to iron clothes.
See all benefits

Thanks to essential steaming solutions

Easy crease removal every day

  • 1600W, 32g/min

  • 3 steam settings

  • 1.6L Detachable tank

Cover more in one stroke with 25% larger* steam plate

Cover more in one stroke with 25% larger* steam plate

This EasyTouch Plus steamer is equipped with 25% larger steam plate* compared to the predecessor models. This allows you to cover more fabric area in one stroke and therefore you can be more efficient in steaming your garment.

3 steam levels for different kinds of fabric

3 steam levels for different kinds of fabric

Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of fabric.

Adjustable pole for various height settings

Adjustable pole for various height settings

Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2

24/04/2020

India

India

Very good iron for horizontally

I am very happy after buy it . It is very effective product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC514/40 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC514/40 Garment Steamer

26/08/2019

India

India

Verified buyer

Philip's steam iron

Cotton clothes will not get iron with this iron & if iron other type of clothes getting wet with the steam so again we have to dry it.

This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC514/40 Garment Steamer

This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC514/40 Garment Steamer

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to the predessesor model GC506