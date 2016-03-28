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2 year warranty

All series

  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

Discontinued

EcoCareSteam iron

GC3721/02

4

| (4) Reviews

1 award

100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

The innovative feature, makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and of Aluminum in this Philips iron is recycled.

See all benefits

with Auto Energy Saving and 30% recycled material

100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

  • 2400 W

  • 130 g steam boost

  • ECO

130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

4

Reviews

3
1

28/03/2016

India

India

Power press

This product is the best! gives great results with much less efforts and in much less time. And as said in the description, it does not drip at all

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Steam iron

06/03/2014

India

India

Simple to use, Great output

The auto steam control works just fine. Easy to clean. Heats up instantly

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Steam iron

06/06/2014

India

India

Its very durable that i'm using from 15 years

Its very durable that i'm using from 15 years. Awsome durability i must say.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Steam iron

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Disclaimers

  1. Up to 25% energy saving based on IEC 603311, compared to RI3320 at max setting