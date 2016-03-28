2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC3721/02
100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
The innovative feature, makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and of Aluminum in this Philips iron is recycled.
2400 W
130 g steam boost
ECO
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
Awards
4.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Inventor
28/03/2016
India
Power press
This product is the best! gives great results with much less efforts and in much less time. And as said in the description, it does not drip at all
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Steam iron
Ironer
06/03/2014
India
Simple to use, Great output
The auto steam control works just fine. Easy to clean. Heats up instantly
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Steam iron
Seema
06/06/2014
India
Its very durable that i'm using from 15 years
Its very durable that i'm using from 15 years. Awsome durability i must say.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Steam iron
Up to 25% energy saving based on IEC 603311, compared to RI3320 at max setting