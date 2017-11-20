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All series

  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
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  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

Discontinued

Steam&GoHandheld garment steamer

GC310/07

1.8
| (4) Reviews

1 award

Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
This handheld garment steamer is ideal for last moment touch-ups and difficult to iron clothes. Easy to use and quick, it is the perfect addition to your iron.
See all benefits

Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

  • 1000 W

  • Steam-on-demand

  • Brush

No ironing board needed

No ironing board needed

By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.

Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.

Detachable water tank for easier filling

Detachable water tank for easier filling

Detachable water tank for easier filling.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.8

of 5

4

Reviews

5
3
2

20/11/2017

India

India

Superb innovative product

Excellent product ...every household should have this ...easy to use and time saving equipment

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/07 Handheld garment steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/07 Handheld garment steamer

31/05/2019

India

India

Very soon it will be choked. And no steam outside.

Bad product. Very soon steam will be stopped coming.

This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/07 Handheld garment steamer

This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/07 Handheld garment steamer

01/01/2018

India

India

Too hot to hold

Though the product initially appears to be good, after using it for <5 minutes, it becomes so hot that you cannot hold it. Now what's the use of a good product that you cannot use! I bought it only about 10 days ago and am already regretting my decision.

This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/07 Handheld garment steamer

This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/07 Handheld garment steamer

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.