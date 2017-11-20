2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC310/07
1000 W
Steam-on-demand
Brush
By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.
Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.
Detachable water tank for easier filling.
Awards
1.8
of 5
4
Reviews
egSapnabansal
20/11/2017
India
Superb innovative product
Excellent product ...every household should have this ...easy to use and time saving equipment
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/07 Handheld garment steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/07 Handheld garment steamer
Praveen4597
31/05/2019
India
Very soon it will be choked. And no steam outside.
Bad product. Very soon steam will be stopped coming.
This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/07 Handheld garment steamer
This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/07 Handheld garment steamer
Anil201712
01/01/2018
India
Too hot to hold
Though the product initially appears to be good, after using it for <5 minutes, it becomes so hot that you cannot hold it. Now what's the use of a good product that you cannot use! I bought it only about 10 days ago and am already regretting my decision.
This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/07 Handheld garment steamer
This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/07 Handheld garment steamer
Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.