There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.the power consumption is very less.this product has many safety features.so i like this product very much. am very happy to write about Philips irons. It is an excellent product with latest features, quality output and moreover time-saving machine! From the child-days I was used to hear the name Philips and many variety of its products we were used. But I have moved away from home for studies, I was given an Iron, Philips make, for ironing uniforms and dresses, which was a hero between my friends. When I started my family life, a got a better version of same, Philips Steam iron GC1960, which is better in quality and speed. Like me who is a home maker and working woman, its the basic need.. We are very happy about the quality and help it provides in day-to-day life.