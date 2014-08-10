2 year warranty
Discontinued
Faster - from start to finish
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.
Steam 22g/min;80g steam boost
Blue Ceralon soleplate
Anti-calc
1450 Watts
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.
Awards
4.7
of 5
28
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
PAGGU90
10/08/2014
India
Best features
Easy to use,Easy to carry,Light in weight good ironing features I recommend everyone to use this product once
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1960/28 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1960/28 Steam iron
poonam79mumbai
14/05/2014
India
i am using this product from last 2 years
its really good and it makes me became brand loyal for philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1960/28 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1960/28 Steam iron
many
28/01/2014
India
This product has great features
this is a useful product. we are feel safe and quite well with it. There’s so much more to life than household chores, so feel to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed. our family like this very muchhhhhh...........
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1960/28 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1960/28 Steam iron