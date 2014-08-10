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  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1960
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1960

Discontinued

EasySpeedSteam iron

GC1960/28

4.7

| (28) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Faster - from start to finish

There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.

See all benefits

Super fast water filling and emptying

Faster - from start to finish

  • Steam 22g/min;80g steam boost

  • Blue Ceralon soleplate

  • Anti-calc

  • 1450 Watts

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

28

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

10/08/2014

India

India

Best features

Easy to use,Easy to carry,Light in weight good ironing features I recommend everyone to use this product once

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1960/28 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1960/28 Steam iron

14/05/2014

India

India

i am using this product from last 2 years

its really good and it makes me became brand loyal for philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1960/28 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1960/28 Steam iron

28/01/2014

India

India

This product has great features

this is a useful product. we are feel safe and quite well with it. There’s so much more to life than household chores, so feel to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed. our family like this very muchhhhhh...........

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1960/28 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1960/28 Steam iron

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