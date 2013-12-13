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  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1930
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1930

Discontinued

EasySpeedSteam iron

GC1930/28

3.7

| (10) Reviews

1 award

Faster - from start to finish

There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.

See all benefits

Super fast water filling and emptying

Faster - from start to finish

  • Steam 17g/min;80g steam boost

  • Blue Ceralon soleplate

  • Anti-calc

  • 1450 Watts

A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

10

Reviews

3

13/12/2013

India

India

this product top features with gr8 functions

i love this model best steam iron among all .this features makes feel gud fot iron clothes

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1930/28 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1930/28 Steam iron

15/09/2013

India

India

This is an best product from Philips

I am using this product from last 2 moths and found the best of result in overall performance. Steam boost is an best function in this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1930/28 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1930/28 Steam iron

02/09/2013

India

India

Superb design, reliable and technology is very handy.

When I was thinking buying about a steam iron I searched lot of companies asked lot of friends. Everybody said his/her story, customer service and so lot of experience. But I trusted Philips and on a website I got this excellent offer and I went with it. Certainly no regrets. This is a very cool product. The looks are stunning, very efficient on just about any fabric. Sometime if I upgrade to another steam iron, Philips shall be my only choice.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1930/28 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1930/28 Steam iron

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