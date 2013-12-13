2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC1930/28
Faster - from start to finish
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.
Steam 17g/min;80g steam boost
Blue Ceralon soleplate
Anti-calc
1450 Watts
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.
Awards
3.7
of 5
10
Reviews
ashu0708
13/12/2013
India
this product top features with gr8 functions
i love this model best steam iron among all .this features makes feel gud fot iron clothes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1930/28 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1930/28 Steam iron
SagarD
15/09/2013
India
This is an best product from Philips
I am using this product from last 2 moths and found the best of result in overall performance. Steam boost is an best function in this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1930/28 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1930/28 Steam iron
Amit0542
02/09/2013
India
Superb design, reliable and technology is very handy.
When I was thinking buying about a steam iron I searched lot of companies asked lot of friends. Everybody said his/her story, customer service and so lot of experience. But I trusted Philips and on a website I got this excellent offer and I went with it. Certainly no regrets. This is a very cool product. The looks are stunning, very efficient on just about any fabric. Sometime if I upgrade to another steam iron, Philips shall be my only choice.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1930/28 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1930/28 Steam iron