2 year warranty
Discontinued
Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal.
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
Awards
4.1
of 5
17
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Zoros
29/01/2014
India
A great product
This is the best iron i have ever used as it gets quickly warmer and makes ease to iron the clothes.I have been using this product since 2 years and its working as it is the new one.Its a great product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1621/22 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1621/22 Steam iron
nitinrdn
16/12/2013
India
Trendy and user friendly
Philips are known for their user friendly products. This iron box is no exception. The design, color and looks are top class. The handle grip is comfortable placed and easy to move over the clothes. It gets heated pretty quickly and switches off automatically when the optimum temperature is reached and switches on aptly and when needed keeping the temperature steady.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1621/22 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1621/22 Steam iron
rajivindia
14/12/2013
India
JUST EXCELLENT
i m using this since about 3 years and i dont hv even one complaint abou the product till date and . i really loved this one in my home.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1621/22 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1621/22 Steam iron