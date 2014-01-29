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  • Simple, fast and effective
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  • Simple, fast and effective
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Discontinued

Steam iron

GC1621/22

4.1
| (17) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

1 award

Simple, fast and effective
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its unique detachable watertank refilling your iron during usage is now very easy.
See all benefits

Lightweight iron for simple and effective ironing

Simple, fast and effective

Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal.

A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

17

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

3
2

29/01/2014

India

India

A great product

This is the best iron i have ever used as it gets quickly warmer and makes ease to iron the clothes.I have been using this product since 2 years and its working as it is the new one.Its a great product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1621/22 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1621/22 Steam iron

16/12/2013

India

India

Trendy and user friendly

Philips are known for their user friendly products. This iron box is no exception. The design, color and looks are top class. The handle grip is comfortable placed and easy to move over the clothes. It gets heated pretty quickly and switches off automatically when the optimum temperature is reached and switches on aptly and when needed keeping the temperature steady.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1621/22 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1621/22 Steam iron

14/12/2013

India

India

JUST EXCELLENT

i m using this since about 3 years and i dont hv even one complaint abou the product till date and . i really loved this one in my home.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1621/22 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1621/22 Steam iron

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