2 year warranty
Discontinued
Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
Awards
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Sunil5
17/12/2013
India
Review for Philips Steam iron GC1610
The iron is very lightweight and easy to use. Not much backpain compared to other brands. My wife liked the product very much and she does ironing of most of the family members herself. Thanks Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1610/22 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1610/22 Steam iron
Akshah
14/12/2013
India
Philips is the best in this category.
This Iron is a quick fix to everyday problems, be it a last minute change in costumes or an urgent meeting requiring you to wear a blazer which has been lying in your cupboard, unworn for some time. This iron is quick and easy, it takes way lesser time working on the cloth creases than it takes in an ordinary dry iron. Also, the water tank is big enough, thus you do not have to refill it every now and then. However, when ironing at lower temperatures, water tends to seep out, so one has to be careful to empty the tank. Also, just like every product has a shelf life, so did mine; and irons are one thing I do not generally prefer repairing. Gradually my iron stopped working occasionally requiring me to adjust the chord now and then and gave up one fine day, requiring replacement. But, nonetheless, a very good product in terms of end results after use. Once bought, you are tension free for two-three years.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1610/22 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1610/22 Steam iron
RaviM
22/08/2013
India
easy to use with steam burst on
Easy to use, the steam flow is uniform.Light weight and good shape that allows easy reach to fleats and other hidden crease areas. Only down side some times water comes out of steam holes if temp goes down or we change settings to lower temp levels. Best part - works wonderfully well on linen and hard cottons.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1610/22 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1610/22 Steam iron