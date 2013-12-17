This Iron is a quick fix to everyday problems, be it a last minute change in costumes or an urgent meeting requiring you to wear a blazer which has been lying in your cupboard, unworn for some time. This iron is quick and easy, it takes way lesser time working on the cloth creases than it takes in an ordinary dry iron. Also, the water tank is big enough, thus you do not have to refill it every now and then. However, when ironing at lower temperatures, water tends to seep out, so one has to be careful to empty the tank. Also, just like every product has a shelf life, so did mine; and irons are one thing I do not generally prefer repairing. Gradually my iron stopped working occasionally requiring me to adjust the chord now and then and gave up one fine day, requiring replacement. But, nonetheless, a very good product in terms of end results after use. Once bought, you are tension free for two-three years.