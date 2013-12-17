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  • Simple, fast and effective
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  • Simple, fast and effective
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Discontinued

Steam iron

GC1610/22

4.3
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Simple, fast and effective
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its unique detachable watertank refilling your iron during usage is now very easy.
See all benefits

Lightweight iron for simple and effective ironing

Simple, fast and effective

Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal.

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

1200 Watt enables constant high steam output

1200 Watt enables constant high steam output

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

17/12/2013

India

India

Review for Philips Steam iron GC1610

The iron is very lightweight and easy to use. Not much backpain compared to other brands. My wife liked the product very much and she does ironing of most of the family members herself. Thanks Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1610/22 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1610/22 Steam iron

14/12/2013

India

India

Philips is the best in this category.

This Iron is a quick fix to everyday problems, be it a last minute change in costumes or an urgent meeting requiring you to wear a blazer which has been lying in your cupboard, unworn for some time. This iron is quick and easy, it takes way lesser time working on the cloth creases than it takes in an ordinary dry iron. Also, the water tank is big enough, thus you do not have to refill it every now and then. However, when ironing at lower temperatures, water tends to seep out, so one has to be careful to empty the tank. Also, just like every product has a shelf life, so did mine; and irons are one thing I do not generally prefer repairing. Gradually my iron stopped working occasionally requiring me to adjust the chord now and then and gave up one fine day, requiring replacement. But, nonetheless, a very good product in terms of end results after use. Once bought, you are tension free for two-three years.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1610/22 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1610/22 Steam iron

22/08/2013

India

India

easy to use with steam burst on

Easy to use, the steam flow is uniform.Light weight and good shape that allows easy reach to fleats and other hidden crease areas. Only down side some times water comes out of steam holes if temp goes down or we change settings to lower temp levels. Best part - works wonderfully well on linen and hard cottons.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1610/22 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1610/22 Steam iron

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