2 year warranty
Discontinued
The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
Black American Heritage coating for easy gliding on all fabrics
Awards
4.2
of 5
12
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Vab46
14/12/2013
India
Super quick heating, cool & stylish
I love my new philips Iron which I recently bought. It is very light and working without any problem. After buying myself I recommended every one in my relatives and other & they love they choose philips Electric Iron and its also available in reasonable price. Not hard on pocket also. Its long lasting Iron with Single and Elegant design. I Love my Philips new Iron.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC138/22 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC138/22 Dry iron
LADDU66
13/12/2013
India
Good appliance
SUPER PRODUCT AT AFFORDABLE PRICE,NO NEED TO WAIT FOR LONG TIME FOR HEATING.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC138/22 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC138/22 Dry iron
Srilu333
12/12/2013
India
Fabulous for regular use.
I've been using this product for over a year. Didn't find any problem with it. Very easy to use with least effort.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC138/22 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC138/22 Dry iron