2 year warranty
Discontinued
The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
Golden American Heritage soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics
Awards
4.5
of 5
80
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
KoyeliS
19/12/2013
India
This product is the best in all Irons.
One of my friends has gifted me 'Philips Dry iron GC137' on my marriage before 6years; from then to now, this product has always being with me. It provides the best service always and never disappoints me and the most amazing, I have never need to call electrician for my Iron. It has warranty; but I haven't need to remember, where I put the warranty-card! I'm really happy and totally satisfied with the product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC137/22 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC137/22 Dry iron
sharoob95
15/12/2013
India
Worth every penny!
Its been long since i've been using this iron box...its very light in weight and heats fast..it saves a lot of time and has no major defects till date..thank you philips!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC137/22 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC137/22 Dry iron
srividhya
15/12/2013
India
easy & fast ironing without heavy weight
light weight easily useable without damages to clothes it has various options for the clothes to iron if we set the product in particular mode it works wonderfully nice product with unique design
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC137/22 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC137/22 Dry iron