2 year warranty
Discontinued
The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
Black American Heritage coating for easy gliding on all fabrics
Awards
4.5
of 5
14
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
PRINCEY
17/12/2013
India
excellent product from philips
ALTHOUGH I LIKE ALL PRODUCTS FROM PHILIPS,BUT HERE I TALKING ABOUT THE PHILIPS DRY IRON,WHICH IS THE BEST IRON I HAVE SEEN AND USED AS COMPARED TO OTHERS,THIS IS JUST SO LIGHT IN WEIGHT ,EASY TO HANDLE AND IT IRONS WITH UNIFORMITY WITH NO EXTRA EFFORTS USED . I RECOMMEND ALL MY FRIENDS AND FAMILY THIS GREAT DRY IRON FROM PHILIPS. I USE IT PERSONALLY,SO I AM 100 PERCENT HAPPY WITH THIS PRODUCT.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC136/22 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC136/22 Dry iron
dinki
16/12/2013
India
Great Product at Competitve Price
Great ironing experience with a great beautiful model of philips iron. Instant heating, Light in weight. Easy to handle. Great temperature control. Great acceptable price among branded dry iron. Acceptable wire/cable length. I am having luxurious experience while using the product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC136/22 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC136/22 Dry iron
cjv4384
14/12/2013
India
Light Weight, Easy To use
I Buy this Iron before 4 Month, I am very happy to buy this Iron. It is Very is to use. It is in Budget of Our Common Person. Heating is Very quick. I press my all clothes from this iron and never fill any problem. Black Coating is also very Good. Temperature Control System also very helpful . Overall I am Very Satisfied with this product of Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC136/22 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC136/22 Dry iron