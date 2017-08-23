2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC102/01
Simpler ,Smoother and Faster Iron
This high quality lightweight iron designed with its uniform heating soleplate and pointed tip is reaches into tricky areas to give you a perfect ironing result.
750W
Uniform Heating
Reaches tricky areas
The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.
750 Watt iron for faster heating and lower power consumption
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Awards
3.5
of 5
4
Reviews
Talos23
23/08/2017
India
Verified buyer
Reliable and Robust model
This Dry iron model is reasonably good for the value of money. It is robust and gets the job done for light ironing of cloths.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC104/01 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC104/01 Dry iron
Abhishek097
11/01/2019
India
Very simple and easy to use
It is simple designed and easy to use. I recommend to use this one with budget and quality
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC103/02 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC103/02 Dry iron
dora
04/08/2017
India
great product
best product at this price range. great design and quick heating. but controller is some what delicate. i hope the philips will improve in further products. overall good. value for money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC103/02 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC103/02 Dry iron