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  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron

Discontinued

EasySpeedSteam iron

GC1028/20

2

| (9) Reviews

1 award

Fast, from start to finish

This EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam.

See all benefits

3 ways to speed up your ironing

Fast, from start to finish

  • Steam 25g/min;100g steam boost

  • Ceramic soleplate

  • Anti-calc

  • 2000 Watts

Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.

100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

9

Reviews

3

30/11/2021

India

India

Good

It so easy bi love it philips irons so good as no other brands But please do priceing down'

Pros

It's nice easy iron

Cons

I didn't found any

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1028/20 Steam iron

Date of Use 2021-07-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1028/20 Steam iron

Date of Use 2021-07-30

03/01/2021

India

India

Happy with product.

Product is good.....but i have some doubts which must be clear by philips in their user manual 1. What if some water spilt out on temp knob while filling tank. 2.what if water cap breaks, can i get new one in case. 3. Can we use it without water if it is on dry iron mode. Overall impressed!!

Cons

Water cap i think is not durable for long run....it might break

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1028/20 Steam iron

Date of Use 2020-12-03

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1028/20 Steam iron

Date of Use 2020-12-03

17/07/2018

India

India

Need to know authenticity of product

Purchased from Paytm but soleplate in the images is different from actual. It doesn’t show any Philips marking and even design is not same. Why the product design is so different

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1028/20 Steam iron

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1028/20 Steam iron

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