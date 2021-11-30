2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC1028/20
Fast, from start to finish
This EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam.
Steam 25g/min;100g steam boost
Ceramic soleplate
Anti-calc
2000 Watts
Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.
Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.
Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.
Awards
2.0
of 5
9
Reviews
Raj Rahul
30/11/2021
India
Good
It so easy bi love it philips irons so good as no other brands But please do priceing down'
Pros
It's nice easy iron
Cons
I didn't found any
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1028/20 Steam iron
Date of Use 2021-07-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1028/20 Steam iron
Date of Use 2021-07-30
Rani bhatia
03/01/2021
India
Happy with product.
Product is good.....but i have some doubts which must be clear by philips in their user manual 1. What if some water spilt out on temp knob while filling tank. 2.what if water cap breaks, can i get new one in case. 3. Can we use it without water if it is on dry iron mode. Overall impressed!!
Cons
Water cap i think is not durable for long run....it might break
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1028/20 Steam iron
Date of Use 2020-12-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1028/20 Steam iron
Date of Use 2020-12-03
Happy89
17/07/2018
India
Need to know authenticity of product
Purchased from Paytm but soleplate in the images is different from actual. It doesn’t show any Philips marking and even design is not same. Why the product design is so different
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1028/20 Steam iron
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1028/20 Steam iron