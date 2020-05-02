2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fast, from start to finish
This EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam.
Steam 25g/min;90g steam boost
Non-stick soleplate
Anti-calc
2000 Watts
Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.
The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.
Awards
4.6
of 5
17
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
123sai
02/05/2020
India
Good
A perfect tip to be used in the button grooves , Special Nonstick Soleplate,don't stick on your clothes, loved this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1026/30 Steam iron
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1026/30 Steam iron
Teju1998
01/05/2020
India
It has great results
Excellent plate in it, and it's give bettere result .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1026/30 Steam iron
Date of Use 2019-11-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1026/30 Steam iron
Date of Use 2019-11-01
Ieshanai
01/05/2020
India
No better than this
Special nonstick sole plate to easy to used don't stick your cLoths Iron has vertical steam function for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1026/30 Steam iron
Date of Use 2019-04-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1026/30 Steam iron
Date of Use 2019-04-01