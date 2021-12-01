2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fast and efficient - guaranteed
Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.
Linished soleplate
The steam iron is with 1200 W power, and 150 ml water tank
Continuous steam of 15 g/min
Awards
4.7
of 5
45
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Chimbu
01/12/2021
India
Good quality product i had ever seen.
I recommended this product to all because it is user friendly
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1015/70 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1015/70 Steam iron
Dits
01/12/2021
India
Philips employee
Good quality
[Employee of philipsglobal] Steam out put is nice, & minimum afford maximum results!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1015/70 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1015/70 Steam iron
Keij bnnjwbdvdbsb
30/11/2021
India
Good
I real like Good product in Philips Colour is very nice
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1015/70 Steam iron
Date of Use 2020-11-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1015/70 Steam iron
Date of Use 2020-11-30