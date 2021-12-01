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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam iron
  • Front Product Photo Philips Steam iron GC1015
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam iron
  • Front Product Photo Philips Steam iron GC1015

Discontinued

Steam iron

GC1015/01

4.7

| (45) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

1 award

Fast and efficient - guaranteed

Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

See all benefits

Speed shaped soleplate

Fast and efficient - guaranteed

Linished soleplate

Linished soleplate

Linished soleplate

1200 W steam iron with 150 ml water tank

1200 W steam iron with 150 ml water tank

The steam iron is with 1200 W power, and 150 ml water tank

Continuous steam of 15 g/min

Continuous steam of 15 g/min

Continuous steam of 15 g/min

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

45

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

1

01/12/2021

India

India

Good quality product i had ever seen.

I recommended this product to all because it is user friendly

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1015/70 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1015/70 Steam iron

01/12/2021

India

India

Philips employee

Good quality

[Employee of philipsglobal] Steam out put is nice, & minimum afford maximum results!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1015/70 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1015/70 Steam iron

30/11/2021

India

India

Good

I real like Good product in Philips Colour is very nice

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1015/70 Steam iron

Date of Use 2020-11-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1015/70 Steam iron

Date of Use 2020-11-30

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