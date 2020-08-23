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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam iron
  • Front Product Photo Philips Steam iron GC1010/01
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam iron
  • Front Product Photo Philips Steam iron GC1010/01

Discontinued

Steam iron

GC1010/01

3.8

| (74) Reviews

1 award

Fast and efficient - guaranteed

Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function.

See all benefits

Speed shaped soleplate

Fast and efficient - guaranteed

Iron temperature-ready light

Iron temperature-ready light

Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

Linished soleplate

Linished soleplate

Linished soleplate

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

74

Reviews

23/08/2020

India

India

Very Good product

All features are good. Using iron is very comfortable.

Pros

Steam

Cons

Wire binding

This review was made for GC1010/01 Steam iron

Date of Use 2020-07-22

This review was made for GC1010/01 Steam iron

Date of Use 2020-07-22

20/05/2018

India

India

Verified buyer

Very light and easy to use.

So far soo good. Very easy to use. Now i can ready to my office on time. Lv phillips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1010/01 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1010/01 Steam iron

22/12/2017

India

India

THIS PRODUCT HAS EXCELLENT FEATURES

IT IS EASY TO USE.I LIKED IT SO MUCH.IT IS STEAM OPERATED.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1010/01 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1010/01 Steam iron

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