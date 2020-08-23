2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC1010/01
Fast and efficient - guaranteed
Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function.
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.
Linished soleplate
Awards
3.8
of 5
74
Reviews
23/08/2020
India
Very Good product
All features are good. Using iron is very comfortable.
Pros
Steam
Cons
Wire binding
This review was made for GC1010/01 Steam iron
Date of Use 2020-07-22
This review was made for GC1010/01 Steam iron
Date of Use 2020-07-22
Parasgreens
20/05/2018
India
Verified buyer
Very light and easy to use.
So far soo good. Very easy to use. Now i can ready to my office on time. Lv phillips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1010/01 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1010/01 Steam iron
RAJESHLAD
22/12/2017
India
THIS PRODUCT HAS EXCELLENT FEATURES
IT IS EASY TO USE.I LIKED IT SO MUCH.IT IS STEAM OPERATED.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1010/01 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1010/01 Steam iron