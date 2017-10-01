2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP5006U/97
Ultra slim Power bank
This ultra slim Li-polymer battery power bank is great to accompany when you travel. 2A input and output fast charge.
This portable power source gives you the extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when you travel to have back-up power when you need it.
The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.