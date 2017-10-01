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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP5006U/97

Ultra slim Power bank

This ultra slim Li-polymer battery power bank is great to accompany when you travel. 2A input and output fast charge.

See all benefits

charge mutiple times

Ultra slim Power bank

Recharge your devices multiple times on the go

This portable power source gives you the extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when you travel to have back-up power when you need it.

Works with USB-based devices

The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.

Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 219.9 kB
  • 21 July 2026

User manual - English

  • PDF file, 8.8 MB
  • 21 July 2026

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