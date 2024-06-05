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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

USB C Hub

DLK5528C/00

1.4

| (5) Reviews

USB-C 3.1 Hub expand to 5-Ports Mini HUB

A versatile USB-C 3.1 expand to 5 Ports :USB-C PD3.0, HDMI 4K, 3 USB-A 3.0 socket with 5 Gbps transfer speed. Type-C max 100W output. USB-A max 17W output.

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USB-C 100W Output

USB-C 3.1 Hub expand to 5-Ports Mini HUB

  • USB 3.1 Type-C

  • USB 3.0

  • PD3.0

Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports

Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports allow you to expand your MacBook / MacBook Pro or other USB-C enabled device to conenct to all USB devices you need while charging via USB-C charger.

HDMI out for digital high-definition video and digital audio

HDMI out for digital high-definition video and digital audio

HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI.

Supports USB 3.0 data transfer

Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.4

of 5

5

Reviews

5
4
2

05/06/2024

India

India

Verified buyer

HDMI stopped working after a month

It is very good but HDMI post stopped working. otherwise I should have given good rating

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DLK5528C USB C Hub

Date of Use 2023-12-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DLK5528C USB C Hub

Date of Use 2023-12-05

19/08/2025

India

India

Poor quality product! I highly do NOT recommend

The product doesn't work nor is there warranty. It worked for about six months before it failed. I also have a Philips OneBlade. All Philips products now are useless and I do not recommend buying anything from Philips.

This review was made for DLK5528C USB C Hub

Date of Use 2025-04-19

This review was made for DLK5528C USB C Hub

Date of Use 2025-04-19

10/05/2025

India

India

do not buy

substandard do no buy stopped working less than a month from purchase

Pros

Right angled usb port

Cons

poorly designed breaks easily

This review was made for DLK5528C USB C Hub

Date of Use 2025-04-10

This review was made for DLK5528C USB C Hub

Date of Use 2025-04-10

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