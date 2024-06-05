2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLK5528C/00
USB-C 3.1 Hub expand to 5-Ports Mini HUB
A versatile USB-C 3.1 expand to 5 Ports :USB-C PD3.0, HDMI 4K, 3 USB-A 3.0 socket with 5 Gbps transfer speed. Type-C max 100W output. USB-A max 17W output.
USB 3.1 Type-C
USB 3.0
PD3.0
Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports allow you to expand your MacBook / MacBook Pro or other USB-C enabled device to conenct to all USB devices you need while charging via USB-C charger.
HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI.
Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.
1.4
of 5
5
Reviews
doregama
05/06/2024
India
Verified buyer
HDMI stopped working after a month
It is very good but HDMI post stopped working. otherwise I should have given good rating
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DLK5528C USB C Hub
Date of Use 2023-12-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DLK5528C USB C Hub
Date of Use 2023-12-05
Zebra38924
19/08/2025
India
Poor quality product! I highly do NOT recommend
The product doesn't work nor is there warranty. It worked for about six months before it failed. I also have a Philips OneBlade. All Philips products now are useless and I do not recommend buying anything from Philips.
This review was made for DLK5528C USB C Hub
Date of Use 2025-04-19
This review was made for DLK5528C USB C Hub
Date of Use 2025-04-19
sk1234
10/05/2025
India
do not buy
substandard do no buy stopped working less than a month from purchase
Pros
Right angled usb port
Cons
poorly designed breaks easily
This review was made for DLK5528C USB C Hub
Date of Use 2025-04-10
This review was made for DLK5528C USB C Hub
Date of Use 2025-04-10