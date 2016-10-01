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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Micro music system

DCM3155/12

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Sound that fits your home

Compatible with the iPhone 5's Lightning connector, this Philips micro sound system features wOOx technology, delivering powerful bass. The angled speaker design gives a wide stereo audio experience and the mono block design fits any home.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM

  • 50W max, Bass radiator

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

50W RMS maximum output power

Mono block design to fit in anywhere at home

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

01/10/2016

India

India

This is cool

This is very cool and very smart Very good bass truly good sound And I am love this system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM3155 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM3155 Micro music system

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