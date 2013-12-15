2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCD132/98
Obsessed with sound
Dock your iPhone/ iPod and listen to your favorite tunes. This all-in-one system also plays DVDs, music from USB and FM radio, giving you freedom of choice. Its compact design gives truly flexible placement for great music anywhere at home.
Dock for iPod/iPhone
20W
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
3.8
of 5
14
Reviews
cherry2543
15/12/2013
India
Superb
Good product to use this........I love this Product sooooo Much
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD132 Classic DVD micro system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD132 Classic DVD micro system
scorpionkm
13/12/2013
India
Awesome Product!
Hi, I am owning an MCM108b & also this one. Its has the best features and ipod docking is value addition! I am realling loving the audio quality every morning. Also you should start selling Micro cube music systems in India which you are currently not. We want system which also has Digital FM tuning in a cheaper cost. I would really recommend philips in audio system anytime!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD132 Classic DVD micro system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD132 Classic DVD micro system
Nipun
13/12/2013
India
Small & beautiful
This is a small and very useful music system which plays all the music we need all the DVDs we have and music from iPod iPhone also in such a compact and small design.The music system has very nice sound out put looks nice and is very reasonably priced.I WILL SAY BEST COMPACT DVD MUSIC SYSTEM.MUST HAVE
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD132 Classic DVD micro system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD132 Classic DVD micro system
Music with Digital Right Management not supported.