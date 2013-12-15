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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Classic DVD micro system

DCD132/98

3.8

| (14) Reviews

Obsessed with sound

Dock your iPhone/ iPod and listen to your favorite tunes. This all-in-one system also plays DVDs, music from USB and FM radio, giving you freedom of choice. Its compact design gives truly flexible placement for great music anywhere at home.

See all benefits

Relax to great music and movie

Obsessed with sound

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone

  • 20W

2x10W RMS / 600W PMPO

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

14

Reviews

15/12/2013

India

India

Superb

Good product to use this........I love this Product sooooo Much

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCD132 Classic DVD micro system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCD132 Classic DVD micro system

13/12/2013

India

India

Awesome Product!

Hi, I am owning an MCM108b & also this one. Its has the best features and ipod docking is value addition! I am realling loving the audio quality every morning. Also you should start selling Micro cube music systems in India which you are currently not. We want system which also has Digital FM tuning in a cheaper cost. I would really recommend philips in audio system anytime!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCD132 Classic DVD micro system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCD132 Classic DVD micro system

13/12/2013

India

India

Small & beautiful

This is a small and very useful music system which plays all the music we need all the DVDs we have and music from iPod iPhone also in such a compact and small design.The music system has very nice sound out put looks nice and is very reasonably priced.I WILL SAY BEST COMPACT DVD MUSIC SYSTEM.MUST HAVE

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCD132 Classic DVD micro system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCD132 Classic DVD micro system

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Disclaimers

  1. Music with Digital Right Management not supported.