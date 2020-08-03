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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 7000Vacuum Beard Trimmer

BT7206/15

2.7

| (33) Reviews

2 awards

Less mess vacuum trimmer

Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.

See all benefits

Integrated vacuum captures up to 90% cut hair*

Less mess vacuum trimmer

  • 0.5mm precision settings

  • Full Metal Trimmer

  • 60 min cordless use/1h charge

  • Captures up to 90% cut hair*

Guaranteed less mess with integrated vacuum

Guaranteed less mess with integrated vacuum

Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.

Lifts and guides hairs for an effortless even trim

Lifts and guides hairs for an effortless even trim

Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our innovative lift & trim system raises each hair, then guides it toward the double-sharpened stainless steel blades. The result is an even stubble or trim in just one go.

Double-sharpened stainless steel blades for faster trimming

Double-sharpened stainless steel blades for faster trimming

Strong steel blades are double-sharpened and made to last a very long time to cut through even thick hair. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other as you trim.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

33

Reviews

03/08/2020

India

India

Verified buyer

Good one

It Serves the purpose. And Trims easily. Nice call centre and fast shipping.

Pros

Easy to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7206/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2020-04-03

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7206/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2020-04-03

23/10/2018

India

India

This Product has Awesome Features

Great Product with full charging on 1 hour.but it states that "Double-sharpened stainless steel blades for faster trimming-Strong steel blades are double-sharpened and made to last a very long time to cut through even thick hair. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other as you trim". (not exactly there is fewer less comparision to with above statement)

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7206/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7206/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

06/06/2018

India

India

The vacuum technology makes it super easy to use

Sleek design with an awesome vacuum technology so if you have enough money to buy go for it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7206/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7206/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested in lab environment on hair mats