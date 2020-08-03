2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT7206/15
Less mess vacuum trimmer
Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.
0.5mm precision settings
Full Metal Trimmer
60 min cordless use/1h charge
Captures up to 90% cut hair*
Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.
Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our innovative lift & trim system raises each hair, then guides it toward the double-sharpened stainless steel blades. The result is an even stubble or trim in just one go.
Strong steel blades are double-sharpened and made to last a very long time to cut through even thick hair. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other as you trim.
Awards
2.7
of 5
33
Reviews
P.A.R.Ebenezer
03/08/2020
India
Verified buyer
Good one
It Serves the purpose. And Trims easily. Nice call centre and fast shipping.
Pros
Easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7206/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2020-04-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7206/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2020-04-03
DhanunjayKonni
23/10/2018
India
This Product has Awesome Features
Great Product with full charging on 1 hour.but it states that "Double-sharpened stainless steel blades for faster trimming-Strong steel blades are double-sharpened and made to last a very long time to cut through even thick hair. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other as you trim". (not exactly there is fewer less comparision to with above statement)
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7206/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7206/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
swar2000
06/06/2018
India
The vacuum technology makes it super easy to use
Sleek design with an awesome vacuum technology so if you have enough money to buy go for it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7206/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7206/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Tested in lab environment on hair mats