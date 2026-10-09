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2 year warranty

All series

Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

Discontinued

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Beardtrimmer series 3000Beard trimmer

BT3102/15

Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

Discontinued

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  • How to routinely clean your Philips Beard Trimmer 1000/3000 Series. Dry handle, washable attachments
    How to routinely clean your Philips Beard Trimmer 1000/3000 Series. Dry handle, washable attachments

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual - English

  • version: 1
  • PDF file, 1.4 MB
  • 20 April 2022

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • version: 4
  • ZIP file, 2.5 MB
  • 26 February 2026

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