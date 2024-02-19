2 year warranty
Discontinued
Effortless even trim
This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want.
1mm precision settings
Stainless steel blades
60 min cordless use/10h charge
Lift & Trim system
Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery going four times longer.
4.2
of 5
121
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Brijendra
19/02/2024
India
Verified buyer
handy product
this product was nice which is never used this one
Pros
very nice product i have used
Cons
only leg don't used direct ac connect
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3102/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2022-02-19
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3102/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2022-02-19
nrrbalaji
26/09/2023
India
Verified buyer
Good Quality
Good Quality and a nice look. So will recommend product for others
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3102/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2023-08-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3102/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2023-08-26
Murthi
29/06/2023
India
Verified buyer
Excellent and fast trimmer
Good trimmer and useful for trimming charge stand up good and user friendly
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3102/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2022-05-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3102/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2022-05-28
Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster - vs its Philips predecessor
3 year warranty - 2 years standard world-wide warranty; additional 1 year warranty upon registration on the Philips website