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2 year warranty

All series

Beard Trimmer Series 1000 Beard Trimmer

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Beard Trimmer Series 1000Beard Trimmer

BT1235/18

Beard Trimmer Series 1000 Beard Trimmer

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  • How to routinely clean your Philips Beard Trimmer 1000/3000 Series. Dry handle, washable attachments
    How to routinely clean your Philips Beard Trimmer 1000/3000 Series. Dry handle, washable attachments

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 647.8 kB
  • 17 December 2024

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • ZIP file, 75.7 kB
  • 7 April 2023

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