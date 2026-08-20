2 year warranty
Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming
This trimmer is designed to give you a comfortable clean look, with close trim, while protecting your skin. With innovative SkinProtect comb and skin-friendly blades, you get smooth glide on skin without compromising closeness.
Self-sharpening blades
60 min runtime
Click-on combs 2mm steps
Skin Protect glide comb
Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.
Skin Protect Comb is designed to give you a comfortable clean look while providing extra skin protection. The comb guides the skin away from the blades for a close, smooth trim.
The self-sharpening steel blades stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
4.3
of 5
237
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
JMA19
20/08/2026
India
Verified buyer
Best for college students
Good battery life for me, convenient(because of the in built clip) overall nice.One problem is the clip is getting loose.
Pros
Don't need to carry the clippers.
Cons
But the clipper gets loose and now if I try to set it to like 3mm to 4mm it works fine but when it set to 4mm to 3mm, the clip is not coming down i need to manually just tap it..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 BT3325/30 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 BT3325/30 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-07
Gobi anju
27/03/2026
India
Verified buyer
Product quality
Good product, good quality, battery also very good.
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1232/18 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2025-02-26
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1232/18 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2025-02-26
Veerakumar
19/11/2025
India
Verified buyer
Good Product
Excellent Product Performance and User friendly Products.
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 1000 BT1235/18 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2024-10-18
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 1000 BT1235/18 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2024-10-18