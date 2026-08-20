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  • Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming
  • Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming
  • Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming
  • Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming
  • Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming
  • Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming
  • Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming
  • Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming
  • Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming
  • Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming
  • Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming
  • Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming
  • Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming
  • Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming
  • Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming
  • Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming

Beard Trimmer Series 1000Beard Trimmer

BT1235/18

4.3

| (237) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming

This trimmer is designed to give you a comfortable clean look, with close trim, while protecting your skin. With innovative SkinProtect comb and skin-friendly blades, you get smooth glide on skin without compromising closeness.

See all benefits

Close trim with SkinProtect comb

Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming

  • Self-sharpening blades

  • 60 min runtime

  • Click-on combs 2mm steps

  • Skin Protect glide comb

Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.

SkinProtect comb for a skin-friendly trim

SkinProtect comb for a skin-friendly trim

Skin Protect Comb is designed to give you a comfortable clean look while providing extra skin protection. The comb guides the skin away from the blades for a close, smooth trim.

Get a perfect but protective trim

Get a perfect but protective trim

The self-sharpening steel blades stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

237

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

20/08/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

Best for college students

Good battery life for me, convenient(because of the in built clip) overall nice.One problem is the clip is getting loose.

Pros

Don't need to carry the clippers.

Cons

But the clipper gets loose and now if I try to set it to like 3mm to 4mm it works fine but when it set to 4mm to 3mm, the clip is not coming down i need to manually just tap it..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 BT3325/30 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 BT3325/30 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-07

27/03/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

Product quality

Good product, good quality, battery also very good.

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1232/18 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2025-02-26

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1232/18 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2025-02-26

19/11/2025

India

India

Verified buyer

Good Product

Excellent Product Performance and User friendly Products.

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 1000 BT1235/18 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2024-10-18

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 1000 BT1235/18 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2024-10-18

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