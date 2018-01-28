2 year warranty
Discontinued
BHS673/00
KeraShine and no split ends
The KeraShine vivid ends straightener is our first straightener designed to protect your fragile ends. Thanks to our premier SplitStop Technology, you can enjoy beautifully styled and shiny hair with no split ends!
with SplitStop technology
for split ends prevention
Keratin infusion
Enjoy style and care with the Philips SilkPro Care technology. Plates smoother than silk glide through your hair with optimized temperature, minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. For beautifully straightened silky smooth hair.
Our secret to ultimate split ends prevention is the new SplitStop Technology. It is a unique combination of UniTemp sensor and our smooth ceramic plates to respect the health of your hair. The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat and our styling plates guarantee minimal friction for ultimate split ends protection.
The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat by providing a more consistent styling temperature for improved performance: Get the same results with a 20°C lower heat setting**. Create the perfect style with healthy-looking ends full of life.
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
Arunspartan
28/01/2018
India
Awesome product
I love it 30sec fast heat and silk soft hair and looks like shine.I love it really nice one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for KeraShine BHS673/00 Vivid Ends straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for KeraShine BHS673/00 Vivid Ends straightener
Qfaheem
27/12/2017
India
Verified buyer
Absolutely loved this straightner
I have thin and frizzy hair, that’s why I decided to buy this. And I’m totally digging it. Makes my hair really smooth and silky without damaging any. Loved ❤️
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for KeraShine BHS673/00 Vivid Ends straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for KeraShine BHS673/00 Vivid Ends straightener
Shradha
08/02/2024
India
BAD SERVICE ALERT: NO SERVICE AFTER WARRANTY
This product cannot be repaired after end of warranty and we need to purchase another one every two years as it also stops working after the warranty period. This is ridiculous on the part of Philips for providing such bad service. The service centre calls and ask if the product is in warranty or out of warranty. If it's out of warranty the guy asks as to get it exchanged with a new product as they don't have any parts or anything of the product.
Pros
It is good for straightening but only until warranty
Cons
Can be used just upto two years
This review was made for KeraShine BHS673/00 Vivid Ends straightener
Date of Use 2022-02-08
This review was made for KeraShine BHS673/00 Vivid Ends straightener
Date of Use 2022-02-08
after simulating 2 years of straightening usage at 210°C of average Indian, split-free hair
hair temperature & consumer test compared with HP8344