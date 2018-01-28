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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

KeraShineVivid Ends straightener

BHS673/00

4

| (3) Reviews

KeraShine and no split ends

The KeraShine vivid ends straightener is our first straightener designed to protect your fragile ends. Thanks to our premier SplitStop Technology, you can enjoy beautifully styled and shiny hair with no split ends!

See all benefits

Up to 95% split-free ends*

KeraShine and no split ends

  • with SplitStop technology

  • for split ends prevention

  • Keratin infusion

Silky smooth plates and less heat exposure

Silky smooth plates and less heat exposure

Enjoy style and care with the Philips SilkPro Care technology. Plates smoother than silk glide through your hair with optimized temperature, minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. For beautifully straightened silky smooth hair.

SplitStop Technology for ultimate split ends prevention

SplitStop Technology for ultimate split ends prevention

Our secret to ultimate split ends prevention is the new SplitStop Technology. It is a unique combination of UniTemp sensor and our smooth ceramic plates to respect the health of your hair. The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat and our styling plates guarantee minimal friction for ultimate split ends protection.

UniTemp sensor for beautifully styled hair with less heat

UniTemp sensor for beautifully styled hair with less heat

The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat by providing a more consistent styling temperature for improved performance: Get the same results with a 20°C lower heat setting**. Create the perfect style with healthy-looking ends full of life.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
1

28/01/2018

India

India

Awesome product

I love it 30sec fast heat and silk soft hair and looks like shine.I love it really nice one.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for KeraShine BHS673/00 Vivid Ends straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for KeraShine BHS673/00 Vivid Ends straightener

27/12/2017

India

India

Verified buyer

Absolutely loved this straightner

I have thin and frizzy hair, that’s why I decided to buy this. And I’m totally digging it. Makes my hair really smooth and silky without damaging any. Loved ❤️

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for KeraShine BHS673/00 Vivid Ends straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for KeraShine BHS673/00 Vivid Ends straightener

08/02/2024

India

India

BAD SERVICE ALERT: NO SERVICE AFTER WARRANTY

This product cannot be repaired after end of warranty and we need to purchase another one every two years as it also stops working after the warranty period. This is ridiculous on the part of Philips for providing such bad service. The service centre calls and ask if the product is in warranty or out of warranty. If it's out of warranty the guy asks as to get it exchanged with a new product as they don't have any parts or anything of the product.

Pros

It is good for straightening but only until warranty

Cons

Can be used just upto two years

This review was made for KeraShine BHS673/00 Vivid Ends straightener

Date of Use 2022-02-08

This review was made for KeraShine BHS673/00 Vivid Ends straightener

Date of Use 2022-02-08

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Disclaimers

  1. after simulating 2 years of straightening usage at 210°C of average Indian, split-free hair

  2. hair temperature & consumer test compared with HP8344